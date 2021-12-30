Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.91 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Neblio has a total market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $509,416.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005302 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001658 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,840,739 coins and its circulating supply is 18,513,144 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

