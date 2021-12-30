Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Innovid in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTV opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Innovid has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

