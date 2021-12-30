Nestlé’s (NSRGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NSRGF. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NSRGF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.50. 4,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,630. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter worth about $1,503,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

