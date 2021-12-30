New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 57,413 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pentair were worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

