New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

