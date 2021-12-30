New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 159,247 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,247 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $19,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,947,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYX opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,350 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

