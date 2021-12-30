New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,978 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.59 and a 1-year high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,251 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,377. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

