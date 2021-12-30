Newton Coin Project 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $7,298.85 and $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.