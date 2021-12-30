NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,076.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.00911906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.20 or 0.00259589 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011069 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001751 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

