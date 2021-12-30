Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 87,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nexters during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

