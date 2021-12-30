Nexus (NXS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexus has a market cap of $34.62 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,387,122 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

