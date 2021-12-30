Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Bought by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Niu Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,934,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after buying an additional 1,039,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 266.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 293.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 185,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $190.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.