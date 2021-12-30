Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amundi purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of HON stock opened at $207.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

