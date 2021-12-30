Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 5,335 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $103.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.