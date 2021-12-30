Noir Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Noir has a market capitalization of $243,644.84 and approximately $448.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00216890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.33 or 0.00510669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,448,931 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

