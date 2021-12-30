Nord/LB Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL stock opened at €28.74 ($32.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -35.12. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a fifty-two week high of €29.90 ($33.98).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.