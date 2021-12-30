Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 12,140 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.