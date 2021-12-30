Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 236.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

