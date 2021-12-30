Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after buying an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after buying an additional 10,372,190 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties by 745.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VICI Properties by 2,653.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,097 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

