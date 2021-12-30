Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $57.23 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

