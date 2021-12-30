Novare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

