Novare Capital Management LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

