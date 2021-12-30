Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR opened at $175.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $176.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

