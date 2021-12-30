Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $88.78 and a 1-year high of $114.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

