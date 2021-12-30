Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $283.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

