Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

