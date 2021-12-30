Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.48

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.52. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 715,556 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 168,017 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 45.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 322,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 33.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the second quarter worth $96,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

