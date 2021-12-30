Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.48

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and traded as high as $6.52. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 715,556 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
