Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 2,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

