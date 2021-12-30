Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Up 13.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price was up 13.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 217,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 44,621,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,645,732. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.