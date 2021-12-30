Offshift Price Tops $9.92 on Major Exchanges (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $9.92 or 0.00021065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 193.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,118.90 or 1.00090698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032232 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.26 or 0.01332432 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003835 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.