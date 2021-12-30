Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 92.9% Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 92.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and $2.12 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $6.41 or 0.00013479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.25 or 1.00855277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00033142 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.21 or 0.01183733 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

