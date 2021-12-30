OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.63

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 1202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 689.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 289,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

