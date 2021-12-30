OIN Finance Market Cap Tops $7.94 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $180,831.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

