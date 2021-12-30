Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 530,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after purchasing an additional 260,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after purchasing an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell stock opened at $180.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.78 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

