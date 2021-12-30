Opus Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $354.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

