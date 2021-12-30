O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $700.00 at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $640.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.89.

ORLY traded down $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $705.56. 1,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,535. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.66. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

