Origo Hits Market Capitalization of $710,802.59 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Origo has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Origo coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a total market capitalization of $710,802.59 and approximately $408,740.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

