Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Lane Capital.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

