Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $42.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
