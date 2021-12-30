Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $22.57 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.6% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,192 shares of company stock worth $447,800,678. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,930.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,921.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2,796.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

