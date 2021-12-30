Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Amundi acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after purchasing an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

STZ stock opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.53 and its 200-day moving average is $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $250.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

