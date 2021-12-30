Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after purchasing an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,060,000 after acquiring an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,958,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE stock opened at $257.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

