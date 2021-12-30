Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 982 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 221.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 816,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 726.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 264.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 194.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

