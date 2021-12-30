Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,179,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,647,000 after buying an additional 440,193 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

