Pangolin (PNG) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $49.12 million and $2.30 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.69 or 0.07879512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00074046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.94 or 1.00084593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,442,902 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.