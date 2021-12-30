Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on PARXF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

