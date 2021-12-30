Particl (PART) Achieves Market Cap of $20.89 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and $7,100.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003651 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034314 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00380318 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,802,380 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

