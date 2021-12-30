Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.12

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 14418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

PTNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 123,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.