PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

PBF opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.77. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

