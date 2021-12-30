Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

